Automation and Controls Magazine Looks at Liftn Buddy to Avoid Back Injuries Before ProMat 2013

Manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler recently contributed a feature article titled, “Award-Winning Ergonomic Lift'n Buddy Introduces New Products at ProMat 2013,” published in the current issue of Automation and Control Today.



According to Cutler, “One of the most innovative ergonomic products came to the market: Lift'n Buddy. Designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job, the mobile lifting device, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, helps companies avoid the financial exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers' compensation claims.



Back Injuries are a big problem. Lift'n Buddy leaves the operator with a true hands-free answer. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), more than one million workers suffer back injuries each year, and account for one of every five workplace injuries or illnesses. Further, one-fourth of all compensation indemnity claims involve back injuries, costing industry billions of dollars on top of the pain and suffering borne by employees. No approach has been found for totally eliminating back injuries caused by lifting, though it is felt that a substantial portion can be prevented by an effective control program and ergonomic design of work tasks. Workforce health and safety is paramount and the data clearly shows that repetitive lifting, lowering, and moving injuries costs businesses millions of dollars each year. Automating those tasks significantly reduces the potential for injuries and costly downtime.



The National Safety Council (NSC) reports that a disabling injury occurs every 1.3 seconds in the U.S. (more than 63,000 every day), and the Social Security Administration predicts that 3 out of 10 workers entering the workforce today will acquire some type of disability before they retire. Prevention from these injuries is critical for all businesses and their employees.”



Lift'n Buddy is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Recently awarded the 2012 Edison Award, Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



