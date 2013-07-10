Automation and Controls Today Features Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler Profile of Level Sensing Methods

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Industrial journalist, TR Cutler, is featured in the current issue of Automation & Controls Today magazine. The article entitled, “Level Sensing Methods Determine Best Sensor for Particular Applications” includes an in-depth exploration regarding the advantages and limitations in choosing the best sensor for a particular application.



Cutler reported, “Matching a level sensor with a particular application may seem relatively simple. The desired result is a matter of either switching/detection for dry-run and overflow protection, or continuous monitoring for process management.”



The continuum from basic performance to “smart” sensors is rather straightforward. Tuning forks, optical prisms, and some capacitance sensors are restricted to switching applications. Other technologies work for both switching and measurement-laser, guided microwaves, ultrasonic, pressure, and float.



Dan Bruski, Level Sensor Product Manager at SICK noted, “These approaches continue to evolve with the introduction of new and enhanced products, the best way to ensure a full evaluation of available options-especially for unique or challenging applications-is via a collaboration involving the manufacturing system owner, machine builders, and technology suppliers. Thorough and thoughtful assessments of sensor technologies will lead to better decisions, resulting in better product quality and optimized production efficiency.”



Given the increasingly competitive nature of the industrial marketplace, and a vigorous drive towards lean initiative (specifically minimizing inefficiencies and waste), no operation can afford processes that are merely “close enough.” Dependability is also paramount if caustic or hazardous materials are involved.



About TR Cutler

Thomas R. Cutler is the President & CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, TR Cutler, Inc. Cutler is the founder of the Manufacturing Media Consortium including more than 4000 journalists, editors, and economists writing about trends in manufacturing, industry, material handling, and process improvement.



