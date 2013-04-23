Automation and Controls Today Looks at RedXDefense and MISys Manufacturing

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Adam Pugaczewski, Production Manager noted, “We needed to establish a level of confidence that we had what was needed in inventory to be able to satisfy orders.” MISys was the technology solution selected because according to Pugaczewski, “They were able to validate the data coming out of the MRP system as being true and accurate. That gave us the confidence to use the logic and the software that would make it easier for them to do our job.”



RedXDefense, based in Rockville, Maryland, offers a comprehensive suite of security solutions for combating explosive threats. Customized security architecture uses innovative products and a technology implemented by subject-matter experts and addresses a wide range of applications from portable trace detectors and guest screening systems to command and control software and canine remote handler technology. Manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler profiled how RedXDefense used MISys for the current issue of Automation & Controls Today.



Cutler reported much of the company’s manufacturing operation was kept on Excel spreadsheets. Wisely this small manufacture knew they had to gain control of the inventory and production schedule for a growing company.



"MISys Manufacturing gives RedXDefense the ability to synthesize critical information and react to it as quickly as possible. We know that the scheduling and purchasing recommendations coming out of the MRP system are accurate and address our real needs. MISys gives us the information and the confidence we need to manage our growth," remarked Pugaczewski.



About MISys Manufacturing

MISys Manufacturing is manufacturing control software which operates as an Industrial-Strength Manufacturing System. Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.



MISys (www.misysinc.com) offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module. From Advanced Purchasing to Advanced Production; from Material Requirements Planning (MRP) to Shop Floor Control (and many other modules) MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide. Follow MISys on Twitter at @MISysinccom.



Manufacturing Information Systems, Inc.

www.misysinc.com/

Charlie Kimbell, VP, Sales and Marketing

pr@misysinc.com

(802)432-1123