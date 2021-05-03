New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- Increasing demand for robotic process automation (RPA) services in the BFSI & E-commerce SMEs, coupled with high investment in R&D of automation-as-a-service (AaaS), is fueling the market growth.



The Global Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) Market is forecast to reach USD 15.47 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) is the adaptive automated services offered by the technology companies, to various industry verticals in order to automate their process workflow and increase their productivity by a substantial margin. The global automation-as-a-service (AaaS) market is growing predominantly as all the industries are slowly moving towards adapting the minimal amount of human efforts. Artificial intelligence and cognitive automation is the advanced mode of automation already started implementing in the technological conglomerates. More than 88% of the large enterprises have integrated automation in their process inventory, and about 62% of the SMEs will have executed automation systems for their internal operations by the end of the forecast period.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include:



Microsoft Corporation, Automation Anywhere, HCL Technologies, Kofax Inc., Accenture plc, Pegasystems, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Blue Prism, and Uipath.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) market.



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



On-Premise



Cloud



Business Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Human Resourcing



Sales & Marketing



Finance Management



IT & Logistics



Operation Management



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Robotic Process Automation (RPA)



Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Cognitive Automation



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises



SMEs



End-Use Industries Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



BFSI



IT & Telecommunication



Retail & E-commerce



Government & Public Sectors



Transportation & Logistics



Media & Entertainment



Manufacturing Industries



Others



The Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) market landscape



Key details about the regional segmentation of the Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) market



Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends



Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) industry



Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry



Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Automation-as-a-Service (AaaS) Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



