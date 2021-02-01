Automation-as-a-Service Market Growth, Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The automation as a service market size was valued at $4.08 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $14.63 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2019 to 2027.



Automation as a service is a suite of services such as consulting, installation, maintenance, and support that are related with business or industry automation. The latest market research report, titled 'Global Automation-as-a-Service Market,' methodically compiles the principal components of the global Automation-as-a-Service market research study. The report comprises an in-depth investigation of the Automation-as-a-Service market, underlining the latest growth trends and Automation-as-a-Service market dynamics.



Advent of robotic technologies in operational systems is a prime factor expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. This development of the automation as a service market is assigned to robotic technologies that have the capability be integrated in different systems and then execute the existing flow of processes in a more optimized way.



The global Automation-as-a-Service industry is poised to witness substantial growth during the projected timeframe, demonstrating a robust CAGR. As per the latest research report published by Market Expertz, the global Automation-as-a-Service market development is majorly supported by a considerable rise in the demand for products and services offered by this industry.



Request a Free sample copy of the Automation-as-a-Service report@ https://www.marketexpertz.com/sample-enquiry-form/82212



Competitive Landscape



The report presents business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this Automation-as-a-Service market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.



North America dominated the automation as a service market share in 2019 and is further expected to last dominant during the forecast period. With suitable infrastructure and high number of early adopters in North America, Industries operating in this region have accelerated service innovation and delivery of business-critical processes at a rapid pace.



Automation-as-a-Service Market segmentation by Top Manufacturers:



Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Blue Prism Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

International Business Machines Corporation

Kofax Inc.

Microsoft Corporation



Automation as a Service Market Segments:

By Component

Solution

Services



By Business Function

Information Technology

Sales & Marketing

Operations

Finance

Human Resources

Others



By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises



By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government &Defense

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Others



Browse the full report description, along with the ToCs and List of Facts and Figures @ https://www.marketexpertz.com/industry-overview/global-automation-as-a-service-market



Automation-as-a-Service Market Geographical Analysis:



The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Automation-as-a-Service market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global Automation-as-a-Service market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Automation-as-a-Service market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.



Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:



Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets



Key Highlights of the Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Report:



Location Quotients Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Product Mix Matrix

Supply chain optimization analysis

Patent Analysis

R&D Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Competitive Analysis

Vendor Management

Mergers & Acquisitions

Technological advancements



Request Customization on the Automation-as-a-Service report[customization available as per your Requirement]@ https://www.marketexpertz.com/customization-form/82212



TABLE OF CONTENTS: Global Automation-as-a-Service Market



Chapter 1. Automation-as-a-Service MARKET SYNOPSIS



1.1. Automation-as-a-Service Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Automation-as-a-Service Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2027



Chapter 3. INDICATIVE METRICS



3.1. Macro Indicators



Chapter 4. Automation-as-a-Service MARKET SEGMENTATION & IMPACT ANALYSIS



4.1. Automation-as-a-Service Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.3. Price Trend Analysis



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.5.1. Power Of Suppliers



4.5.2. Power Of Buyers



4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes



4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants



4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry



Continued....



Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.