Automation Driving the Indian Poultry Industry

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- The Indian poultry sector has emerged from entirely unorganized farming practice to commercial production system with state-of-the-art technological interventions. Automation has lead to significant improvement in hygiene and quality of production. New techniques for automated processing line, vacuum packing, skin packing, MAP (modified atmospheric packaging) to enhance the shelf-life of the meat etc. are fast gaining ground in India. It is anticipated that the poultry industry will grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2012-13 to 2016-17.



A shift to mechanical, and more hygienic, processing is becoming an integral part of a transition to a chilled/frozen-product market and it is also leading to public health benefits. The new technologies which are available in India use conveyorized slaughter with various degrees of automation to suit the processing speed and plant capacity. A new regulation has been notified under the Food Safety and Standards Act which calls for complete modernization of the abattoir industry for production of quality and safe meat.



RNCOS latest research on “Indian Poultry Industry Outlook to 2017”, provides in-depth analysis of the poultry industry with descriptive statistics on broiler meat and eggs in the country. Historical, current and future prospects of boiler meat and eggs production, demand and market size shall help depict the opportunities in the industry. The research report also describes the poultry industry scenario (production, pricing analysis) in 10 major states, dominating in poultry production. Technology innovation, drivers and restraints are comprehensively covered. Key player profiling gives the competitive assessment of various players in the industry.



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