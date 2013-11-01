Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Automation Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Automation market in China to grow at a CAGR of 16.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to meet international quality standards. The Automation market in China has also been witnessing the development of customized automation solution. However, the availability of low-cost labor could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Automation market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Automation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Siemens AG, ABB, Rockwell Automation, and Schneider Electric.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Yokogawa Electric Corp., General Electric Co., Aspen Technology Inc., Rudolph Technologies Inc., Invensys plc, Supcon Group Co. Ltd., Qisda Corp., iBASEt Inc., Fanuc Corp., and HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145237/automation-market-in-china-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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