Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Automation Market in the Middle East 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Automation market in the Middle East to grow at a CAGR of 6.84 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to improve the decision-making system. The Automation market in the Middle East has also been witnessing the increasing availability of wireless sensor networking. However, the reluctancy in migrating to the latest technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Automation Market in the Middle East 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Automation market in the Middle East landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Invensys plc, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Applied Material Inc., Apriso Corp., Aspen Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., PSI AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP AG, Schneider Electric Co., Siemens AG, and Werum Software & Systems AG.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



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