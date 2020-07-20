Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Automation Solutions Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automation Solutions Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automation Solutions Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



"Global Automation Solutions Market is expected to Reach CAGR of 5.00% till 2027. The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 on Automation Solutions Market"



Top players in Global Automation Solutions Market are:

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (United States), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Emerson Electric Co. (United States), Andritz AG (Austria), ABB Group (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Sato Company (Brazil)



Brief Overview on Automation Solutions

The robotics and automation solutions have created robust demand across industrial applications. Automation solutions minimize the operational expenses as well as respective lead time. These solutions offer an efficient factory & process design to optimize operational efficiency. In addition to this, these systems also help in enhancing the assembly flow. Also, helps in coordinating/procuring/ integrating the entire automation solutions. The automation solutions market will generate lucrative demand with the growing adoption of robotics and automation across industrial applications. However, comparatively capital intensive nature might stagnate the demand from underdeveloped economies.



The Global Automation Solutions Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Study by Type (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Istributed Control System (DCS), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)), Application (Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, Chemical, Automotive), Solution (Excitation Systems, Security, Instrumentation, Distributed Control System (DCS), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Other Solutions), End User (Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Security and Surveillance, Automotive, Industrial, Food and Beverage, Other End Users)



Market Drivers

- Growing Adoption of Robotics and Automation across the Industrial Applications

- Significantly Reduces Operational Expenses as well as Operational Complexities

Market Trend

- Technological Environmental Changes from PLC to PAC in Automated Loading Equipment

- Upsurging Adoption of IoT Enabled Automations Solutions across the Globe

Market Challenges

- The dearth of Skilled Workforce across the Global Developers

Market Restraints:

- Comparatively Higher Initia; Investments in Installing Highly Automated Solutions

- Significant Post Purchase required in Maintaining the Automation Systems

Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Adoption of Artificially Intelligent Automation Solutions

- Continues Technological Advancements as well as Growing R&D Investments in Developing Highly Automated Solutions

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automation Solutions Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Automation Solutions market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Automation Solutions Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Automation Solutions

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Automation Solutions Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Automation Solutions market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Automation Solutions Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Automation Solutions Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

