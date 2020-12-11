Automation Testing Tools Market Critical Analysis with Expert Opinion: IBM, HP, Capgemini

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- Automation Testing Tools Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Automation Testing Tools industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Automation Testing Tools producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide Automation Testing Tools Market covering extremely significant parameters. According to AMA, the Global Automation Testing Tools market is expected to see growth rate of 16.54% and may see market size of USD19.24 Billion by 2024.



Key Players in This Report Include,

IBM (United States), HP (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Micro Focus (U.K.), Capgemini (France), Microsoft (United States), Tricentis (Austria), Smartbear (United States), Parasoft (United States), Cigniti Technologies (India), Ranorex (Austria) and Testplant (U.K.)



Brief Summary of Automation Testing Tools:

Automation testing tool refers to the type of software which simplifies the testing process by use of minimum set of scripts for software engineers which saves their team's time and money. The main benefit of automation testing are easy of maintenance, capability to create report by using resources during the peak hours. Moreover it enables the automatic adoption of test suites, intelligent decision-making and fast validation.



Market Drivers

- Rising adoption of mobile devices and Internet of things

- Increasing adoption of DevOps

- Transforming testing by digital transformation



Market Trend

- Aodption of Artificial Intelligence and DevOps

- Internet of Things



Restraints

- Data protection and privacy concerns



Opportunities

- Advancement in technology in automation testing

- Agile development environment



Challenges

- Lack of skilled and experienced test automation resources

- Selection and management of testing tools



The Global Automation Testing Tools Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Functional Testing, Configuration Testing, Web Services Testing, Acceptance Testing, Compatibility Testing, Integration Testing, Load Testing, Security Testing, Mobile Testing, Migration Testing, Platform Testing, Usability Testing, Network Testing,, QA Process Design), Application (BFSI, Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Logistics and Transportation, Energy and Utilities), Deployment (Cloud Based, Web Based)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Automation Testing Tools Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological, advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Automation Testing Tools Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.



Regions Covered in the Automation Testing Tools Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Global Automation Testing Tools Market.



The detailed elaboration of the Global Automation Testing Tools Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.



