Automationjobs.Net: The Web's Premier Source of Automation Job Listings and Career Opportunities Has Been Re-Launched

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Job searches are a tedious task which requires people to examine countless newspaper job listings, and also various websites online, this takes a lot of time and patience which most job seekers do not have, additionally even after the long search people are unable to pin point the exact jobs that would match their skills and come up to their specifications. There has long been a need for a source that is devoted towards automation job listings and career opportunities which will help people find the exact jobs suitable for them minus the hassle of wondering about from website to website and newspaper to newspaper. AutomationJobs.net is a website that has been recently re-launched as more useful and efficient way of finding industrial automation jobs; the purpose of this website is to be the web’s premier source of automation job listings and career opportunities from thousands of companies including the best ones out there in the automation industry.



On this website job seekers will be able to effectively search various job listing according to their specification, they can select the type of job they are looking for whether full-time, part-time, internships etc. They can also specify their search according to the job title they are trying to apply for, similarly they can select a particular company they would like to see the automation job listings from. This useful option lets people refine their search and greatly save time and effort which will let them focus on the real task at hand that is getting a job. Furthermore the effective search tool will also allow people to find jobs only in a particular state in United States. No longer, do the job seekers have to plough through irrelevant job listing to find that one or two attractive offers because AutomationJobs.net search tool has greatly simplified the task at hand.



AutomationJobs.net is not only for people looking for jobs, it is also a great place for companies that are looking for employees. Companies looking to hire can post their job ads on the website for an unbeatable price of $ 49 for 90 days. Being the web’s premier source of automation job listings and career opportunities AutomationJobs.net receives a healthy flow of job seekers on the website every day, making this the most attractive medium for reaching out to a greater number of people. AutomationJobs.net is for the people who are looking to get employed, those who are on the lookout for their dream job or are ready to take the next step in their career.



To take a look at the various industrial automation job listings please visit: http://www.automationjobs.net



Media Contact:

Anne Carter

contact@automationjobs.net

Los Angeles, CA

www.automationjobs.net