AutomationMedia.com Profiles Icicle HACCP Software for Small Food Manufacturers

Richmond, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Steven Burton is the founder of Burton Software which offers the first affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle, the flagship technology enables companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of food products to develop and verify food safety plans. Icicle is the HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) solution that improves the quality and safety of products by developing tools that manage food safety plans, document procedures, and carries out inspections.



AutomationMedia.com recently featured Burton Software (www.BurtonSoftware.com), maker of Icicle, as a solution for middle and small food manufacturers. Thomas R. Cutler, industrial journalist, noted that for many small food manufacturers, finding food safety documentation software has been too expensive. Cutler reported, “While required of small food manufacturers, food safety documentation technology was too expensive for 90% of the food industry, which have fewer than 200 employees and annual revenues of less than $20 million dollars. The introduction of cloud-based solutions has changed the food safety and quality conversation for even the very smallest companies.”



Steven Burton, who developed the Icicle solution noted, "Food companies now have the ability to fully synchronize operations across facilities and across the globe. The emergence of a new hazard or a change to any aspect of an existing hazard is immediately understood. Automatic alerts initiate recalls and modifications to existing formulas. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are available to employees regardless of physical location. Documentation which validates food safety procedures can be printed on-demand to satisfy the requirements of auditors regardless of which specific certification authority certifies the company's products."



Burton knows this is the cutting edge of a global technology shift. Without being grandiose he is keenly aware this technology will save lives. "Seeing companies adopt our technology and watching the positive impact it makes on food safety standards is extremely fulfilling," Burton offered with humility



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Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution

Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers.



Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, food technologists around the world are working closely with Burton Software building a global network of food safety stakeholders who have access to the latest technology to manage food safety issues and procedures. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

(800) 299-8955