AutomationMedia.com Profiles Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler Solutions for Large Distribution Centers

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Industrial journalist, TR Cutler, is featured in a recent issue of AutomationMedia.com magazine. The article entitled, “Automation of Big Distribution Centers Drives Robotic Systems Applications,” discussed the challenges of large, often three-shift, high volume, rapid-turnaround operations particularly in developing an effective turnkey solution with superior design, increased production, and reduced costs. To read the article in its entirety, click the link: http://automationmedia.com/ARDetail.asp?ID=119.



Cutler reported, “A distribution center is a principal part, the order processing element, of the entire order fulfillment process. Distribution centers are usually thought of as being demand driven. A distribution center can also be called a warehouse, a DC, a fulfillment center, a cross-dock facility, a bulk break center, and a package handling center. The name by which the distribution center is known is commonly based on the purpose of the operation. For example, a "retail distribution center" normally distributes goods to retail stores, an "order fulfillment center" commonly distributes goods directly to consumers, and a cross-dock facility stores little or no product but distributes goods to other destinations.”



To accommodate these changing roles in distribution centers, Bastian Solutions recently partnered with Seegrid robotic industrial trucks as a partner integrator. Aaron Jones, Vice-President with Bastian Solutions, an experienced robotics integrator commented, "Seegrid's robotic industrial trucks provide flexible and affordable solutions to complement existing or new facilities. We see an increase in large distribution center operations professionals who desire partial or full automation of non-valued added activities can benefit from robotic industrial trucks without the limitations presented by similar AGV (automated guided vehicle) technologies. Seegrid robotic trucks are productive on the first day of implementation and brought up to full capacity very quickly. This feature offers an outstanding ROI for business owners who need to be flexible in their operations management."



