Automobile Lightweight Materials Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

The global Automobile Lightweight Materials market is valued at $89.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to go up to $157.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The market growth can be attributed to increased fuel efficiency, better strength and shelf life of a vehicle. Reduction in CO2 emission from the vehicles also drives the market demand. Using lightweight materials curbs pollution from vehicles, which accounts for over 20% of the total pollution. Automobile Lightweight Materials have higher carbon fibres count and fewer composite materials than generic materials, which results in the overall vehicle cost. This could limit market growth. Improvements in technology and research will enable low-cost replacements.



The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Automobile Lightweight Materials market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.



The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Faurecia, Lear Corporation, Grupo Antolin, Magna International, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, SABIC Group, Reliance Industries, BASF, DowDuPont, Lanxess and more.



The global Automobile Lightweight Materials market is analysed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.



Based on type, the global Automobile Lightweight Materials market is segmented into Metal Alloys, High-strength Steel (HSS) and other



By application, the Automobile Lightweight Materials market is segmented into Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle and Others.



By Detailed Regional Analysis, the global Automobile Lightweight Materials market is segmented and analyzed based on different aspects to gain a better understanding for the conjecture period. Such segmentation includes regional segmentation, among other aspects such as type, components, end-user industries, and applications. The regional segmentation has been carried out for five regions of Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Automobile Lightweight Materials market in each regional segment mentioned above.



Adoption of advanced technologies is the best way to get ahead of the competition. Market players have adopted strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to get a strong foothold in the market.



1 Automobile Lightweight Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automobile Lightweight Materials

1.2 Automobile Lightweight Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automobile Lightweight Materials Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Metal Alloys

1.2.3 High-strength Steel (HSS)

1.3 Automobile Lightweight Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automobile Lightweight Materials Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automobile Lightweight Materials Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automobile Lightweight Materials Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automobile Lightweight Materials Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automobile Lightweight Materials Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automobile Lightweight Materials Production (2014-2025)



…..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automobile Lightweight Materials Business

7.1 Faurecia

7.1.1 Faurecia Automobile Lightweight Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automobile Lightweight Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Faurecia Automobile Lightweight Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lear Corporation

7.2.1 Lear Corporation Automobile Lightweight Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automobile Lightweight Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lear Corporation Automobile Lightweight Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served



and more



Continued...