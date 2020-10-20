Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The report titled "Automobile Rental And Leasing Market" has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.



The global automobile rental and leasing market is expected to decline from $366.9 billion in 2019 to $239.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -35%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 15.06% from 2021 and reach $421.3 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to nearly $492.6 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 8.0% to $723.3 billion by 2030.



Top Companies in the Global Automobile Rental And Leasing Market: Enterprise Holdings; The Hertz Corporation; Avis Budget; Daimler Group; LeasePlan and Other



By Type Of Service: Passenger Car Rental; Passenger Car Leasing; Truck, Utility Trailer, And Recreational Vehicle Rental And Leasing

By Type Of Lease: Open; Close

The automobile rental and leasing market is segmented by type into passenger car rental, truck, utility trailer, and RV (recreational vehicle) rental and leasing, and passenger car leasing. The passenger car rental market was the largest segment of the automobile rental and leasing market, accounting for 61.6% of the total in 2019. It was followed by truck, utility trailer, and RV (recreational vehicle) rental and leasing, and passenger car leasing. Going forward, the passenger car leasing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the automobile rental and leasing market, at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The automobile rental and leasing market is segmented by mode into passenger online and offline. The offline market was the largest segment of the automobile rental and leasing market segmented by mode, accounting for 50.6% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the online segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the automobile rental and leasing market segmented by mode, at a CAGR of 9.1%.



The automobile rental and leasing market is segmented by type of lease into open and close. The open market was the largest segment of the automobile rental and leasing market segmented by type of lease, accounting for 60.2% of the total in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the automobile rental and leasing market segmented by type of lease, at a CAGR of 4.3%.



The automobile rental and leasing market is segmented by end use into industrial and corporate. The industrial market was the largest segment of the automobile rental and leasing market segmented by end use, accounting for 56.5% of the total in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the automobile rental and leasing market segmented by end use, at a CAGR of 3.7%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global automobile rental and leasing market, accounting for 31.9% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the automobile rental and leasing market will be Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 4.3% and 4.1% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.6% and 3.2% respectively.



