"Automobile Transmission Manufacturing in the US" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Shifting up: Renewed car buying will spur demand for parts manufacturing
Automobile Transmission Manufacturing in the US
Road to recovery
A recovery in the automotive industries will spur demand for transmission and power train parts provided by the industry. While growth will be slow because of increasing import penetration and the rising cost of steel, manufacturers will benefit from the improving economic conditions. The electronic and technological content of this industry's products is particularly expected to expand, driven by consumer demand for greater vehicle performance and functionality.
Companies in this industry manufacture motor vehicle (cars and light, medium and heavy-duty trucks) transmissions, parts for transmissions and powertrain parts. Industry products include clutches, gears, differentials and axle bearings.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Dana Holding Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.
