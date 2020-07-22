Automotive 3D Printing Market Current and Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Forecast Analysis 2019-2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Automotive 3D Printing - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global automotive 3D printing market is estimated to account for US$ 1,351.88 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.38% from 2019 to 2030.



Several automobile manufacturers across the globe have shifted their focus on producing medical products for supporting the healthcare workers in treating the increasing number of COVID-19 positive patients. Since 3D printing is significantly impacting the automobile sector after medical, the technology is progressively more used by the automotive workers during the pandemic period to make essential products like face shields, apart from the automotive components.



Major Key Players:

3D Systems Inc., Stratasys Ltd., Materialise, ExOne, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, and Autodesk Inc., Renishaw plc, Höganäs AB and HP Development Company, L.P. among others.



Automotive 3D Printing Market Segmentation:

By Technology :

- Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

- Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

- Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

- Stereolithography (SLA)

- Poly Jet



By Application:

- Prototyping & Tooling

- Manufacturing

- R&D Activities



Key Findings In Automotive 3D Printing Market Report:



-To break down and inspect the worldwide Automotive 3D Printing status and future figure including, creation, income, utilization, recorded and conjecture.



- To introduce the key Automotive 3D Printing makers, creation, income, piece of the pie, SWOT examination and improvement designs in next barely any years.



- To section the breakdown information by areas, type, producers and applications.



- To break down the worldwide and key areas advertise potential and preferred position, opportunity and challenge, restrictions and dangers.



- To distinguish noteworthy patterns, drivers, impact factors in worldwide and districts.



- To deliberately investigate each submarket regarding singular development pattern and their commitment to the market.



- To break down serious advancements, for example, developments, understandings, new item dispatches, and acquisitions in the market.



Regional Analysis:



Based on region, the global automotive 3D printing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW). In 2018, North America dominated the automotive 3D printing market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the immense potential that emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea hold.



