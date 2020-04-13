Automotive 3D Printing Market Professional and in-Depth Industry Analysis 2019-2030 by Top Key Players – 3D Systems Inc., Stratasys Ltd., Materialise

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Automotive 3D Printing Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.38% from 2019 to 2030.



3D printing has to a great extent affected the car business inferable from its wide scope of utilizations. Subsequently, a few significant car organizations, for example, BMW, Ford, and Volkswagen, among others, have been utilizing this innovation to print distinctive car segments as 3D printing innovation helps with bringing down creation expenses and sparing time for structuring models. For example, in 2016, the utilization of 3D printing innovation by the Volkswagen Autoeuropa industrial facility in Portugal helped the organization to make yearly reserve funds worth US$160,000 utilizing FDM work area 3D printers. It diminished the creation costs by over 90% and time spent on instrument advancement by 95%. Simplicity of assembling tweaked necessities, cost-sparing, and diminished procedure personal time are the main considerations that are driving business sector development.



Major Key players:

3D Systems Inc., Stratasys Ltd., Materialise, ExOne, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, and Autodesk Inc., Renishaw plc, Höganäs AB and HP Development Company, L.P. among others.



Automotive 3D Printing Market Segmentation:



By Technology :

- Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

- Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

- Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

- Stereolithography (SLA)

- Poly Jet



By Application:

- Prototyping & Tooling

- Manufacturing

- R&D Activities



