New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- 3D printing allows for rapid prototyping is a very important part of the manufacturing process in the automotive sector. 3D printing allows for rapid prototyping in the pre-manufacturing stage.3D printing can be used to make moulds and thermoforming tools, rapid manufacturing of grips, jigs and fixtures.



3D printing has largely impacted the automotive industry due to its wide selection of applications. As a result, several major automotive companies, like BMW, Ford, and Volkswagen, among others, are using this technology to print different automotive components as 3D printing technology assists in lowering production costs and saving time for designing prototypes. As an example, in 2016, the utilization of 3D printing technology by the Volkswagen Autoeuropa factory in Portugal helped the corporate to form annual savings worth US$160,000 using FDM desktop 3D printers. It reduced the assembly costs by over 90% and time spent on tool development by 95%. simple manufacturing customized requirements, cost-saving, and reduced process downtime are the main factors that are driving market growth.



Key players of automotive 3D printing market include 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., Materialise, ExOne, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, and Autodesk Inc., Renishaw plc, Höganäs AB and HP Development Company, L.P. among others.



Automotive 3D Printing Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.38% from 2019 to 2030.



In addition, 3D printing is fit for creating altered prerequisites in an exceptionally brief timeframe with low working costs, which is the another factor enhancing market development. Besides, other driving elements present in the car 3D printing market incorporate expanding ventures, new item dispatches, and advancements in new materials for 3D printing frameworks.



Automotive 3D Printing Market by Technology :Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Stereolithography (SLA)and Poly Jet



Application:Prototyping & Tooling, Manufacturing, and R&D Activities



Nonetheless, immense introductory speculations, absence of talented work as far as planning programming and innovation and constrained selection of 3D printing innovation in certain topographical territories, for example, the Middle East and Africa are the central point controlling development in the working business sector. Likewise, protected innovation burglaries remain to go about as significant difficulties in the coming a very long time with the expanding selection and commercialization of added substance fabricating.



