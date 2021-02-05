Automotive ABS Market Trends, Competitive Landscape & Future Growth 2020-2027 : Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., ADVICS Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- ABS stands for Anti-lock braking system, which is an advanced active braking system that is used in automobiles; it is used by the driver of the automobile vehicle to control their vehicle. The ABS allows the wheels of the vehicle to maintain a dynamic control with the surface of the road that is proportional to the braking commands given by the driver. It enhances the control of the vehicle and decreases the chances of accidents on both slippery and dry surfaces. The market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Major companies operating in the industry:



Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

ADVICS Co. Ltd.

Autoliv Inc.

Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

WABCO

ZF TRW

Hyundai Mobis

Continental AG

Denso Corporation



Market Drivers



The major factors propelling the market growth are the guidelines and legislations by governments and the preference for safety by consumers. Enforced government rules and regulations are propelling the market growth. The Automotive ABS market is restrained due to the high maintenance cost and rapid fluctuation of the raw materials. The market is also restrained because a pre-installed ABS in automobiles may go out of control when the vehicle is driven at high speed; hence ABS is not for high speed or reckless driving.



Product Outlook:



Two-Wheelers

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars



Application Outlook:



Sensors

ECU

Hydraulic Unit



Regional Analysis



On the basis of regional terminology, the market is distributed amongst North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is estimated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period. The growth in the region is being propelled by the increased diffusion rate of the anti-lock braking system technology.



Key questions answered by the Report:



What is the expected valuation of the report throughout the forecast period?

What are the major drivers and constraints of the Automotive ABS industry?

Which growth opportunities are expected to drive the growth of the industry?

Which market segmentation is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

Which region is expected to lead the global Automotive ABS market in the coming years?

What is the projected growth rate of the Automotive ABS industry?

Who are the leading competitors of the Automotive ABS market?



