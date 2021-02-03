New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Increasing demand for enhanced comfort and safety feature is a prime factor driving the market growth



Market Size – USD 2.25 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends –Government's regulations about vehicle noise are fuelling the market growth.



The global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market is estimated to reach USD 3.20 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acoustic materials reduce the strength of the mechanical waves, including sound, ultrasound, vibration, and infrasound in several mediums such as liquid, gas, and solid. These materials, along with implementing active acoustics, also improve thermal insulation, driving comfort, and vehicle safety. In automobiles, the bonnet liners, powertrain, and engine encapsulation are made up of acoustic materials to absorb the engine bay noise. Internal combustion engine (ICE) cars need more acoustic materials for enhanced comfort and improved noise cancellation. Thus a rise in the number of passenger cars is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Noise control engineers extensively use acoustical materials for reduction of Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH).



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the Automotive Acoustic Materials industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.



Some of the players profiled in the report are BASF SE, DuPont, 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro AG, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Sika, Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings B.V.,Huntsman International LLC., Bayer AG, Owen corning, johns Manville, Rockwool international, fletcher insulation and Knauff insulation, Thomas net, Sounddown corp., Victrex, USA., Fabri-Tech components,Inc.,Johnson bros, Roll Forming Co., Heubach Corporation, U.S. Rubber Supply Co., Tex Tech Industries



The Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market is segmented as follows:



Component Outlook (Volume, Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



- Engine Encapsulation

- Door Trim

- Arch Liner

- Dash

- Fender & Floor Insulator

- Trunk Trim

- Parcel Tray



Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



- ICE

- EV



Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



- Polyurethane (PU)

- Polypropylene (PP)

- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) & Textile

- Fiberglass

- Arylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Automotive Acoustic Materials market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.



The Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market includes relevant and verified information relating to the overall market, key players, and their market position and financial standing. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market position of the major players of the industry.



Key Coverage of the Automotive Acoustic Materials Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Automotive Acoustic Materials market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Acoustic Materials market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the Automotive Acoustic Materials market to allow the reader to gain a complete understanding of the Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market through accurate estimations, a panoramic view of the market scenario, competitive landscape, factors influencing the growth of the market, driving factors, restraints, regulatory framework, growth prospects and opportunities, and factors propelling the market forward. The research study offers an in-depth view of the industry to offer a competitive edge to the reader and help them in formulating beneficial investment plans. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market.



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



