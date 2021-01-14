Automotive Actuators Market to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential with a Cagr of 7.7% by 2027 Global Industry Outlook, Size, Application Segment Trends & Dynamics

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- The global Automotive Actuators Market is forecast to attain a market valuation of USD 41.09 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a rate of 7.7%, as per the recent study by Emergen Research. Increasing automation and medical help within the automotive trade sector has augmented the demand for vehicles equipped with superior options.



The modern passenger vehicles comprise nearly 124 motor units to manage numerous applications such as light source positioning, seat adjustment, fluid and refrigerant valves, HVAC systems, and grill shutter. Actuators play a vital part in activating these applications as they facilitate the conversion of an electric signal into a linear movement to provide the necessary physical activity.



Prominent players of the industry include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Emerson Electronic, Nidec Corporation, Honeywell, SMC, Flowserve, Johnson Electric, and Curtis-Wright.



The passenger cars, one of the significant segments analyzed, is anticipated to exhibit the lucrative potential to expand manifold due to the escalating requirement for small vehicles across the globe. The shifting preference that supports the market growth is imperative for businesses to stay updated with the current dynamics of the market, which is anticipated to reach a remarkable market valuation of USD 35.43 billion by the end of 2025.



For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Automotive Actuators Market based on vehicle type, application, and region:



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Closer Actuator

Brake Actuator

Seat Adjustment Actuator

Throttle Actuator

Others



Key Highlights from the Report:



Linear actuators are the most in-demand automated actuators due to their extensive deployment in machinery, valves, and wherever linear motion is necessary. The rapid expansion of the automation industry is augmenting the utilization of linear actuators is augmenting at an exponential rate.



The Federal Republic of Germany has the potential to nearly add USD 317.4 Million to Europe's market share in the next five to six years attributable to the magnified requirement for vehicles and tech-savvy population. In Japan, travels car market is forecast to grow exponentially to reach a valuation of USD 819.2 million.



Although the North American region dominated the market landscape, Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at a remarkable annual growth rate, with Europe following closely. This can be accredited to the rapidly growing automotive market in APAC countries with China leading as the world's largest vehicle manufacturer.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Automotive Actuators Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Automotive Actuators Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles



4.2.2.2. Increase in the demand for advanced automation systems



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High labor charge in low-cost manufacturing regions



4.2.3.2. Weight and cost reduction issues throughout the value chain



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



To be Continued…!

