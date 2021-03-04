Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The Global Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market is projected to reach USD 3.91 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive lighting applications, rising usage of the luxury passenger vehilces, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and extensive growth in electric cars are boosting the demand of Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market. Technological innovations associated with automotive lighting industry are anticipated to stimulate market demand. For instance, a technology known as 'laser matrix' is improving the safety of high-beam driving. The technology combines laser lights, digital light processing and micro mirrors into a lighting architecture that has both light and dark zones. The system automatically masks-out areas in front of the vehicle, such as on-coming cars, to avoid blinding drivers and pedestrians; and intensifies light into traffic signs or dangerous situations.



The detailed market intelligence report on the Automotive Adaptive Lighting market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Automotive Adaptive Lighting market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Automotive Adaptive Lighting market will be like in the years to come.



The report on the Automotive Adaptive Lighting market gives an in-depth statistical analysis to examine the fastest growing sectors in the market while speculating the demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel globally. The report identifies the overall growth in the import and export and derives the future trends that the industry might witness. The study also applies primary and secondary research methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders.



Further key findings from the report suggest

The demand for Special Utility Vehicles (SUVs) has surged in recent times due to the increasing leisure and tour activities globally. Small cars are also growing at a fast pace as they find less traffic on the road as compared to large passenger vehicles.

Growing demand for premium cars is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the growth of the market. The demand for ultra-luxury cars demand has witnessed a significant increase. The clients of brands like Bentley, Aston Martin, Bugatti or Ferrari are looking for status but also for the latest features available in the market. The manufacturers are not only providing models with better new products but they are also evolving their products in terms of powertrain and segmentation.

China is the key country and holds a significant share for the Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in the APAC region. Other countries like South Korea, Japan, and India have also experienced a surge in the installation of adaptive automotive lighting.

Key players in the market include Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Varroc Engineering Limited, HELLA Group, SL Corporation, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Valeo, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, and OSRAM Light AG, among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Halogen Headlight

Xenon Headlight

LED Headlight

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Exterior Lighting

Headlights

Fog Lights

Day Time Running Lights (DRL)

Taillights

Sidelights

Centre High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL)

Interior Lighting

Dashboard

Glovebox

Reading Lights

Dome Lights



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Automotive Adaptive Lighting market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



