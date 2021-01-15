New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market



The automotive adhesive tape is a mixture of substances and adhesive film which is used to connect two separate automotive parts or items instead of welding, screwing, and fastening. Automotive adhesive tapes are used for cable harnessing, system shielding, surface safety, and electrical insulation. There are four main types of adhesive tapes, such as PVC tapes, polypropylene tapes, polyester tapes, and other items. The proliferating automotive industry and increased utilization of pressure-sensitive products are projected to fuel the growth of the market during 2020-2027.



The rapidly automotive industry, with the use of pressure-sensitive goods, is a major factor expected to drive demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing development of innovative sealing materials and the investment in research and development of products which have high-intensity adhesive tapes are some of the other factors expected to stimulate the demand of the market in the upcoming years. The implementation of eco-friendly solvent recovery tech used for adhesive coating is a trend expected to fuel market growth.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market and profiled in the report are:



Continental AG

Bridgestone

Fenner

Yokohama

Trelleborg

Zhejiang Double Arrow

Bando

Baoding Huayue

Zhejiang Sanwei

Shandong Phoebus

Wuxi Boton

Zhangjiagang Huashen

Anhui Zhongyi

HSIN YUNG

Fuxin Shuangxiang

QingDao Rubber Six

Hebei Yichuan

Smiley Monroe



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Based on product types, the market is segmented into :



Polypropylene

Paper

Polyvinyl Chloride



Based on applications, the market is segmented into :



Exterior - Part Mounting

Labeling

Masking

Interior - Wire Harness

Part Mounting

NVH



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific region is projected to see the highest revenue growth in the forecast period, due to the fast-growing automotive industry, coupled with increasing vehicle production rates across India and China. The European market is expected to see substantial revenue growth in the coming years, due to the growing production of more reliable and passenger cars and the increasing use of adhesive tapes in numerous countries in the region.



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market and its competitive landscape.



