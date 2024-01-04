New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (United States), Amazon.com (United States), AutoZone, Inc. (United States), Genuine Parts Company (United States), JC Whitney (CarParts.com) (United States), 1A Auto (United States), ACDelco (General Motors) (United States), The Pep Boys (United States), Keystone Automotive Operations, Inc. (United States), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., (United Kingdom), Alibaba Group Holding (China).



Scope of the Report of Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing

Automotive aftermarket e-retailing refers to the online sale of automotive parts, accessories, equipment, and related services by retailers and suppliers outside of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It involves the digital commerce platforms where consumers and businesses can purchase a wide range of automotive products after the initial sale of a vehicle. This online retail sector caters to the growing demand for convenience, accessibility, and variety in automotive-related purchases. Customers can browse, compare, and buy replacement parts, performance enhancements, accessories, and maintenance supplies from various e-retailers, often benefiting from competitive pricing, extensive product selections, and user-friendly interfaces. Automotive aftermarket e-retailing serves as a convenient avenue for both individual consumers and businesses, allowing them to find specific parts or accessories, explore different brands, and access specialized products, often delivered directly to their doorstep.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Sedan, SUV, Commercial Vehicle, Others), Automotive Product (Wheels and Tires, Brakes and Brake Pads, Automotive Electronics, Air, Fuel, Emission & Exhaust, Tools, Fluids & Garage, Others), End User (Do-it-Yourself Users, Professional Users)



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for the Auto Parts Aftersales of the Vehicle

Rising Digitalization and Changing Buying and Selling Pattern of the Business and Consumers Respectively



Market Trends:

Increasing Consumption of Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Among Do-it-Yourself Users who Prefer to Engage in Self Automotive Service



Opportunities:

Surging Demand for the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Among Developing Countries who Prefer Doing Online Shopping



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



