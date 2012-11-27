Automotive Aftermarket in Germany 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Automotive Aftermarket in Germany to reach US$31.72 billion by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for advanced automotive parts. The Automotive Aftermarket in Germany has also been witnessing growing importance of electronic parts. However, policies to curb usage of older vehicles in Germany could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Automotive Aftermarket in Germany, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Germany; it also covers the Automotive Aftermarket landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Auto-Teile-Unger Handels GmbH and Co. KG, ATS Euromaster Ltd.,GKN plc , andKwik-Fit Group Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Federal-Mogul Corp., Affinia Group Inc., Honeywell Transportation Systems, Tenneco Inc., TRW Automotive, Centric Parts, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch LLC, Cardone Industries, and Schaeffler Group USA Inc.



