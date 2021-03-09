Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- Automotive Aftermarket Market is projected to reach USD 518.04 billion in 2027. The market growth is expected to increase through the digitalization of automobile repair and parts manufacturing, along with advanced technological incorporations of the production of automotive aftermarket components. The growing acceptance of semi-autonomous, electric, and hybrid and independent vehicles is expected to further fuel the growth of the industry.



Subject matter experts conducting the study also take a closer look at the products at their development stage and in the pipeline to help business owners conclude on the business strategies that can lower their cost and promise great returns or profits. Strong emphasis on new launches, acquisition and mergers, collaboration, import and export status and supply chain management empowers the business evangelists, manufacturers and business owners build a robust strategy when it comes to making an investment.



Key players in the market include Bridgestone Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Denso Corporation, Continental, ACDelco, Delphi Automotive, Fauraecia, BASF, Robert Bosch, and 3M Company, among others.



The global Automotive Aftermarket market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Automotive Aftermarket market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Automotive Aftermarket market.



Replacement Part Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tire

Battery

Brake Parts

Filters

Body parts

Lighting & Electronic Components

Wheels

Exhaust components

Turbochargers

Others



Certification Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Genuine Parts

Certified Parts

Uncertified Parts



Service Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

DIY

DIFM

OE



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retailers

Wholesalers & Distributors



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Benefits of Buying the Global Automotive Aftermarket Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Automotive Aftermarket Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Automotive Aftermarket Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. High demand for new technologies in vehicles and digitization distribution channels



4.2.2.2. Increased sales of new and pre-owned vehicles



4.2.2.3. Ageing vehicle fleet along with poor road infrastructure



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Adoption of vehicle safety technologies and rising electric vehicle sales



4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled labor due to COVID-19



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Automotive Aftermarket Market By Replacement Part Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Replacement Part Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Tire



5.1.2. Battery



5.1.3. Brake Parts



5.1.4. Filters



5.1.5. Body parts



5.1.6. Lighting & Electronic Components



5.1.7. Wheels



5.1.8. Exhaust components



5.1.9. Turbochargers



5.1.10. Others



Chapter 6. Automotive Aftermarket Market By Certification Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Certification Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Genuine Parts



6.1.2. Certified Parts



6.1.3. Uncertified Parts



Chapter 7. Automotive Aftermarket Market By Service Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Service Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. DIY



7.1.2. DIFM



7.1.3. OE



Continue…!



