Automotive Aftermarket Supply Chain Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- This report provides an overview of the parts sales flows (in EURm) from parts manufacturers, wholesalers, and vehicle manufacturers to various retail channels. It is designed to help you understand the influence of each supply source on the overall chain, primarily in 2011 but with historic data back to 2009, in order to see which type of sales outlet is the most profitable in terms of revenue.
Scope
- Realize the potential of individual countries, by comparing the performance of each stage of the supply chain with data from previous years.
- Identify the most profitable entry points into the supply chain, by understanding which channels are gaining market share.
Report Highlights
The supply chain aftermarket has been given a welcome boost recently by increased consumer demand. This has helped to grow the value of the market and the revenue that it earns but naturally some channels have fared better than others.
In addition, the Block Exemption Rule (BER) has had a profound effect on the wholesale aftermarket in the last few years, with its most recent revision coming in June 2010. This has facilitated wholesale purchases for specific supply sources that have been able to offer increasingly competitive prices as a result.
With individual aftermarket sectors expanding at different rates, understanding each stage of the supply chain is key for businesses to be able to target the most relevant channel for sourcing components.
- What are the prevailing part sales trends from parts manufacturers, wholesalers, and vehicle manufacturers to retail channels?
- Which trends can be seen in franchised dealers' resale activity?
- Which countries are experiencing the most significant developments in the value of their wholesale aftermarket?
- How has the introduction of the BER impacted the supply chain?
- What effect has the recent economic downturn had on the development of the wholesale aftermarket in different countries?
