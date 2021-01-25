New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- The Automotive AI (Artificial Intelligence) market was valued at USD 520 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43.6% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). Increasing demand for enhanced customer experience and requirement convenience features, technological advancement of autonomous vehicles, growing privacy and security concern, and rising demand for luxurious vehicle segments are the critical factors that influence the rise of the global automotive artificial intelligence (AI) market. These factors are expected to either drive automotive AI market growth.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The Global Automotive AI (Artificial Intelligence) Market research report added by Reports and Data offers radically insightful data on the global Automotive AI (Artificial Intelligence) industry considering 2019 as the base year and a forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The report estimates the market value, market share, sales network and distribution channels, and revenue generation based on the product types and applications of the Automotive AI (Artificial Intelligence) market. The report further classifies the Automotive AI (Artificial Intelligence) market into various segments and analyzes them on global and regional scales. The report also offers country-wise segmentation and growth analysis to offer a better understanding of the regional scope of the market



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Automotive AI (Artificial Intelligence) Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Automotive AI (Artificial Intelligence) market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Automotive AI (Artificial Intelligence) market are listed below:



NVIDIA Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Harman International Industries Inc. (US), Xilinx Inc. (US), Qualcomm Inc. (US), Tesla Inc. (US), Volvo Car Corporation (Sweden) and others.



Automotive AI by Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Machine and Deep Learning



Computer Vision



Natural Language Processing



Automotive AI by Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Digital/ Mobility Services



Manufacturing Operations



Procurement



R&D and Engineering



Customer Experience



Supply Chain



Automotive AI by Process (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Signal Recognition



Image Recognition



Data Mining



Automotive AI by Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hardware



Software



Radical Features of the Automotive AI (Artificial Intelligence) Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Automotive AI (Artificial Intelligence) market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Automotive AI (Artificial Intelligence) industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Automotive AI Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 2. Automotive AI Market By Technology Insights & Trends



Chapter 3. Automotive AI Market By Function Insights & Trends



Chapter 4. Automotive AI Market By Process Insights & Trends



Chapter 5. Automotive AI Market By Component Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Automotive AI Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



8.1. NVIDIA



8.2. ALPHABET



8.3. Intel



8.4. IBM



8.5. Microsoft



8.6. Harman International



