Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- Asia Pacific automotive air filters market, which dominated the global revenue in 2014, is expected to witness a noticeable surge over 2015-2022. The growth can be credited to rise in number of manufacturing units, owing to favorable legislations and the availability of affordable workforce. Furthermore, high demand for vehicles has contributed significantly towards the regional growth.



North America automotive air filters industry is expected to register a CAGR of 8% over the period of 2015-2022, owing to stringent pollution control norms coupled with heavy demand for air filters. U.S. is expected to be a major regional revenue contributor.



Automotive air filters market size in two-wheeler sector is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.6% over 2015-2022. Its application in light & heavy commercial vehicle sector is expected to grow at a rate of 6.5% over the period of 2015-2022. Automotive air filters find application in passenger cars, light & heavy commercial vehicles, and two wheelers. Passenger car sector, which contributed 51.7% of global automotive air filters market share in 2014, is predicted to witness a high surge over the coming years. The growth can be attributed to rising purchasing power and increase in number of tourist vehicles.



The report covers comprehensive market overview including definition, application and segmentation on the basis of region, product, end-use, application and competitive landscape. The report includes in-depth analysis of the market with focus on key factors that influence the market like drivers, impediments, opportunities and challenges.



Cabin filters are projected to continue its dominance in the global automotive air filters product segment and witness substantial growth during the projected period. Intake filters are likely to upsurge at a projecyed CAGR of over 7% in the near future owing to rising consumer awareness about the long lasting automotive engines.



Passenger cars dominated the application segment and is expected to observe growth during the projected time frame owing to growth in tourist and personal vehicles. Light & heavy commercial vehicles are forecast to grow steadily.



Growth of electric vehicle industry owing to its features like less maintenance, negligible gas emissions, and environment friendly is expected to influence automotive air filter demand. Advent of electric vehicles is likely to hamper automotive air filters market growth.



Highly fragmented global automotive air filters market has witnessed frequent mergers and acquisitions. The report features competitive analysis of the key players with profiles, business strategies, current trends, and financial metrics listed in the report. The key players covered in the report include Denso Corporation, Cummins Inc., Lydall Inc., Ahlstrom Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp., K&N Engineering Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation and Roki Co. Ltd.



