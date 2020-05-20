Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Automotive air intake manifold market is segmented on the basis of vehicle, material, manifold, manufacturing process and distribution channel. Heavy commercial vehicles will clutch a revenue of more than USD 5 billion by 2026. These vehicles are specifically used by logistics and transportation sector companies for logistics purposes. Magnesium will register a little less than 20% of the market share by 2026. The material is widely used as it is lighter in weight than aluminum and cast iron, and offers excellent strength and superior castability.



Hydrogen Engine Center's recent launched intake manifold technology has marked a quantum leap in automotive air intake manifold market. This new design will apparently overcome the air & fuel imbalance in all the V8 engines, leading to reduced power and operational inefficiency. In addition, the technology is designed to improve the overall power output between 4% to 8% on almost all the internal combustion engines and can work on any type of combustion engine with four or more number of cylinders.



The fuel economy of automobiles is hugely dependent on weight and engine efficiency. As the weight of automobiles increases, the requirement of inertia and rolling resistance increases along with it, thereby affecting overall fuel efficiency. The automobile manufacturers are obtaining weight reduction through use of lightweight alloys and plastics without compromising on consumer safety and performance. Huge savings in energy costs and cutting down of CO2 emissions can be achieved by weight reduction. These aforementioned trends will generate the need for technologically modified products and propel the automotive air intake manifold market growth in future.



Key automobile manufacturers have been striving to expand their production base lately, given the intense competition and product demand. Holley Performance Products Incorporation, for instance, has established a manufacturing unit at Franklin in the U.S, which is likely to augment the vehicle production and increase the number of jobs across the automotive sector. The numerous developments underlining the automotive domain and automotive aftermarket have led experts to predict that automotive air intake manifold market will indeed experience lucrative growth prospects over 2017-2024.



The substantial rise in the demand for vehicles across Indonesia, China, and India has led to an improvement in the vehicle production capacity, which would certainly augment APAC automotive air intake manifold industry. Furthermore, APAC has been predicted to contribute over 45% toward global automotive air intake manifold market revenue by 2024, driven by the ever-expanding automotive sector in the region.



Germany on the other hand, houses some of largest automobile manufacturing firms such as Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes Benz, and BMW, which would considerably stimulate Germany automotive air intake manifold market. In addition, escalating demand for passenger cars across the region, resulting in an increase in the vehicle production will further augment the regional growth.



