Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The automotive ambient lighting market for is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2025. It is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 3.0 billion in 2020. The market growth can be attributed to increase demand for luxury and comfort in passenger car vehicle.



Centre Console ambient lighting market to witness the highest growth



The study segments the ambient lighting market for automotive by application into the dashboard, doors, footwell, center console, and others. Of all these applications, the centre console lighting market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing installation of ambient lighting along with the emphasis on luxury and comfort, the market for centre console ambient lighting is expected to grow at a fast pace.



C segment vehicles to be the largest segment of ambient lighting market for automotive



The study segments the ambient lighting market for automotive, by vehicle segment, into C segment, D segment, E segment, and F segment. C segment cars are estimated to be the largest market for ambient lighting during the forecast period. The market growth of this vehicle segment can be attributed to the increasing production of passenger cars and increasing installation rate of ambient lighting in the low and mid-segment cars.



Asia Oceania to be the largest ambient lighting market for automotive



Asia Oceania is considered as a production hub for the automotive industry, particularly for low and mid-segment cars. The region has created several opportunities for the ambient lighting manufacturers as well as suppliers. However, in a country like the US, there is a high demand for luxury cars that are equipped with ambient lighting. Moreover, the increase in the purchasing power of the population has driven the demand for ambient lighting market for automotive.



Key Market Players:



The major companies in the ambient lighting market for automotive are profiled in the study. These include HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Grupo Antolin (Spain), Federal-Mogul LLC (US), Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Valeo S.A. (France), and Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan).



