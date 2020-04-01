Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Exploring Future Growth 2017-2024 and Key Players - NVIDIA, Waymo, Intel

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Artificial Intelligence uses various computer functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving based on human intelligence. It involves the science and engineering of intelligent computer programs.AI systems can be used in various disciplines such as biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering to build an intelligent system. Applications that incorporate the AI systems in automotive are semi-autonomous and autonomous.



The global automotive artificial intelligence market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to a rise in demand for autonomous vehicles and an increase in preference for an enhanced user experience and convenience features. However, the threat of hackers and the rise in cybercrime is expected to restrain market growth.



Major Key Players of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market are:

NVIDIA Corporation, Waymo, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micron Technology, Otto Motors, BMW, Tesla Inc., and Toyota.



The report segments the automotive artificial intelligence market based on component, technology, application, and region. Based on the component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. Further, hardware is classified into processor, memory, and networks. Furthermore, processor is bifurcated into microprocessor and graphics processing unit. By technology the market is segmented into machine learning & deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. By application, it is fragmented into semi-autonomous and autonomous. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Technology of Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market covered are:

Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing



Major Applications of Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market covered are:

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Automotive Artificial Intelligence consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Automotive Artificial Intelligence manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Automotive Artificial Intelligence with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Automotive Artificial Intelligence industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



