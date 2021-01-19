New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Automotive Audio Market



Automotive audio is technology that is included in a car or other device to provide in-car entertainment and information to the passengers of the vehicle. It was a basic AM radio until the 1950s. Since then, add-ons also included FM radio (1952), 8-track tape players, record players, CD players (1984), DVD players, Blu-ray players, navigation systems, Bluetooth mobile connectivity, and mobile controllers such as CarPlay and Android Auto. Once regulated from the dashboard with some buttons, they can now be operated through steering wheel controls and speech controls.



A growing number of strategic partnerships between automakers and audio system manufacturers are driving the development of the automotive speaker industry. Major automotive makers, namely Bentley, BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz, are working with sound equipment manufacturers to integrate sophisticated audio sound systems into new cars, boosting the global market growth.



Changing customer lifestyles and evolving tastes for the use of onboard news and entertainment systems for online transportation services, such as Uber and Ola, are projected to create growth offers for the automotive speaker industry. Consumers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific metropolitan areas are using onboard news and entertainment devices in public transit services to view information on travel details and play music during day-to-day travel.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Automotive Audio market and profiled in the report are:



Panasonic

Harman

Continental

Pioneer

Visteon

Clarion

Fujitsu Ten

Delphi

MOBIS

BOSE

Alpine



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Based on product types, the market is segmented into :



< 4 Speakers

4-6 Speakers

> 6 Speakers



Based on applications, the market is segmented into :



Passenger Cars

Commercial Cars



Regional Outlook



Increased cooperation between industry entrants and existing car manufacturers offers an optimistic outlook for the European market. For e.g., in October 2019, Harman Kardon unveiled its collaboration with Volkswagen to launch its luxury audio system in the VW Golf Series 8 car. The sound system provides an improved musical experience with a 12-channel ethernet amplification and 10 high-performance vehicle speakers.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Automotive Audio market and its competitive landscape.



