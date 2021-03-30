Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- Automotive Behavior Analysis Infotainment System Market: Introduction



Automotive behavior analysis information systems enable vehicles to understand and identify the physical aspects of driver and passengers, such as their facial expressions, voice pattern, eye movement, and driving pattern, to enhance the overall drive experience. These systems analyze the collected behavioral data to understand and improve safety factors, target in-car or companion device content, help design better in-car features, inform traffic planning and environmental policies, and several other such applications.

Behavioral data is either collected from the wired network across the vehicle that provides information on acceleration, braking, load, and other such factors or through sensors and cameras placed inside the vehicle cabin that monitor the occupants



Key Drivers of Automotive Behavior Analysis Infotainment System Market



Changing customer demand and need for better driving comfort are major factors affecting the design and modelling of vehicles currently. Traditional air conditioning systems treated the vehicle interior as one large compartment. The air vents were placed primarily with driver comfort in mind, which often resulted in poor air circulation at the rear of the vehicle. These drawbacks of traditional air conditioning systems prompted vehicle occupants to demand more individualized comfort and prompted OEMs to incorporate multi-zone air conditioning systems in their vehicles.



Rise in per capita GDP has increased the purchasing power of people worldwide. The European Union stated that spending of global middle class population is expected to reach US$ 64 trillion by 2030, a rise from US$ 37 trillion in 2017. This rise in purchasing power has fueled preference of people toward better infotainment options in vehicles. This change in customer demand and need for better driving experience are major factors encouraging OEMs to incorporate adaptive infotainment solutions in their vehicles.

The number of road traffic accidents has been increasing for the last few years causing huge loss of life and money. Driver distraction is a major factor contributing toward this growing number of accidents. According to the data of U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving took 2,841 lives across the country in 2018. This has raised awareness about vehicle safety. Behavior analysis infotainment system enables the car to alert the driver when drowsiness or distraction is detected.



Challenges in Automotive Behavior Analysis Infotainment System Market

The behavior analysis infotainment system uses different connectivity technologies to obtain, analyze, and share the data with the user. This makes the system vulnerable to cyber-threats. Furthermore, the risk of data misuse by third-party players raises concerns regarding the safety and integrity of these systems, thus hampering the automotive behavior analysis infotainment system market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Behavior Analysis Infotainment System Market

Production and sales of vehicles declined amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and consequently, the demand for behavior analysis infotainment systems also declined. However, governments are easing restrictions and companies are restarting their operations with precautionary measures, which is estimated to propel the global automotive behavior analysis infotainment system market.



Opportunity in Automotive Behavior Analysis Infotainment System Market



Penetration of smart devices powered by intelligent connectivity technologies including Internet of Things (IoT) is growing across the globe. IoT powered wearables constantly track the physical parameters of humans. Market players are developing infotainment systems that connect with these wearables to access information related to physical parameters of humans and perform behavior analysis. For instance, in June 2019, Faurecia Clarion partnered with Accenture and Affectiva on the Connected Car Lab project, which is focused on the development of advanced infotainment systems that utilizes smart sensors, wearables and in-car video cameras to perform behavior analysis.



