Automotive Blockchain Market Analysis by 2030- Key Players Accenture, Carvertical, CarBlock, Helbiz, HCL Technologies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- The Top key vendors in Automotive Blockchain Market include are Accenture, Carvertical, CarBlock, Helbiz, HCL Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, NXM Labs, Tech Mahindra, and Xain.



Automotive blockchain can be considered as a continuously expanding list of records (also called as blocks), which are linked together using cryptography. They are used to record and stores data for further processes related to automobile. This includes various processes such as smart contracts, IoT along with other processes involved in car sales, service, warranty claim processing, and other related processes. The automotive related data stored in a blockchain is authentic and cannot be hampered by the users of the system thus providing safer and securer data to its customers. Moreover, it helps the buyer and seller to avoid middlemen or third parties to involve in transactions or other processes. Automotive blockchain includes applications and solutions that are helpful for better functioning of the system. This includes a middleware acting as a bridge between the application and database for storing and retrieval of data. Various players operating across the globe have made innovations and developments in the field of automotive blockchain thereby offering variety of services to the vehicle users.



The major players in the market are focusing toward the development and innovation of the blockchain, which further supplements the growth of the automotive blockchain market. Furthermore, increase in investments along with government initiatives in the automotive blockchain industry boost the market growth. In addition, various startups such as Xain, NXM Labs, Inc. and others have gained experience in the field of blockchain for vehicles, which increases the automotive blockchain market share in their regions.



A quick look at the industry trends and opportunities :

The researchers find out why sales of Automotive Blockchain are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favor the industry during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Automotive Blockchain industry.



By Application

o Financing

o Mobility Solutions

o Smart Contracts

o Supply Chain



By Provider

o Application & Solution

o Middleware

o Infrastructure & Protocol



By Mobility

o Personal Mobility

o Shared Mobility

o Commercial Mobility



Region wise performance of the Automotive Blockchain industry :

The automotive blockchain market is segmented on the basis of application, provider, mobility, and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into financing, mobility solutions, smart contracts, and supply chain. Depending on provider, it is categorized into application & solutions, middleware, and infrastructure & protocol. By mobility, it is divided into personal mobility, shared mobility, and commercial mobility. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key points from TOC:



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Accenture

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Business Performance

8.1.5. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



8.2. Ibm

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Operating Business Segments

8.2.4. Business Performance

8.2.5. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



8.3. Microsoft

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Operating Business Segments

8.3.4. Business Performance

8.3.5. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



8.4. Carvertical

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Operating Business Segments

8.4.4. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



8.5. Helbiz

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



8.6. Tech Mahindra Limited

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Operating Business Segments

8.6.4. Business Performance

8.6.5. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



8.7. Hcl Technologies Limited

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Operating Business Segments

8.7.4. Business Performance

8.7.5. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



8.8. Xain.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



8.9. Nxm Labs, Inc.

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



8.10. Carblock Corp.

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Key Strategic Moves And Developments



Continue..



