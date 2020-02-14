New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Automotive blockchain can be considered as a continuously expanding list of records (also called as blocks), which are linked together using cryptography. They are used to record and stores data for further processes related to automobile. This includes various processes such as smart contracts, IoT along with other processes involved in car sales, service, warranty claim processing, and other related processes. The automotive related data stored in a blockchain is authentic and cannot be hampered by the users of the system thus providing safer and securer data to its customers. Moreover, it helps the buyer and seller to avoid middlemen or third parties to involve in transactions or other processes. Automotive blockchain includes applications and solutions that are helpful for better functioning of the system. This includes a middleware acting as a bridge between the application and database for storing and retrieval of data. Various players operating across the globe have made innovations and developments in the field of automotive blockchain thereby offering variety of services to the vehicle users.



The major players in the market are focusing toward the development and innovation of the blockchain, which further supplements the growth of the automotive blockchain market. Furthermore, increase in investments along with government initiatives in the automotive blockchain industry boost the market growth. In addition, various startups such as Xain, NXM Labs, Inc. and others have gained experience in the field of blockchain for vehicles, which increases the automotive blockchain market share in their regions.



Some of the factors such as protection against data leaks & manipulations and reduced operational cost drive the growth of the global automotive blockchain market. However, uncertainty over regulations hampers the growth of the market. Further, higher adoption for better payments, logistics & transportation, and usage-based insurance is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.



Automotive blockchain system is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in awareness among consumers and increased demand for better and efficient medium to store data, which can be accessed from anywhere.



The automotive blockchain market is segmented on the basis of application, provider, mobility, and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into financing, mobility solutions, smart contracts, and supply chain. Depending on provider, it is categorized into application & solutions, middleware, and infrastructure & protocol. By mobility, it is divided into personal mobility, shared mobility, and commercial mobility. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the report include Accenture, Carvertical, CarBlock, Helbiz, HCL Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, NXM Labs, Tech Mahindra, and Xain.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools And Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis (2020)

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Protection Against Data Leaks And Manipulations

3.5.1.2. Reduced Operational Cost

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Uncertainty Over Regulations

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Higher Adoption For Better Payments, Logistics & Transportation And Usage-Based Insurance



Chapter 4: Automotive Blockchain Market, By Application

4.1. Overview

4.2. Financing

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis By Country

4.3. Mobility Solutions

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis By Country

4.4. Smart Contract

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis By Country

4.5. Supply Chain

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis By Country



Chapter 5: Automotive Blockchain Market, By Provider

5.1. Overview

5.2. Application & Solutions

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis By Country

5.3. Middleware

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis By Country

5.4. Infrastructure & Protocol

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis By Country



More.....



