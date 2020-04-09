Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Rapid expansion in the global automobile industry would drive automotive brake caliper market size in the years to come. Nowadays, strict safety norms specifically made to safeguard drivers and pedestrians have compelled automobile manufacturers to integrate advanced emergency braking systems, such as ABS, in their new vehicle variants.



Automakers are also actively working on increasing their sales by adopting remanufacturing technologies and investing in light-weight materials. These factors may foster the growth trajectory of automotive brake caliper market. Currently, Continental, WABCO, AISIN Group, Brakes International and Robert Bosch are at the forefront of the automotive brake caliper market.



The automotive industry has registered an extremely appreciable CAGR in the Asia Pacific region since the last decade or so. This growth can be essentially credited to the rise of the middle-class populace with increasing disposable incomes and a growing inclination toward leading a more comfortable lifestyle. Due to the presence of affordable and efficient production facilities and increased rate of automobile production, Asia Pacific automotive brake caliper market is poised to grow by 3% over 2017-2024. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are projected to be the major contributors toward this regional market, powered by the enhanced automotive manufacturing technologies now prevalent across these economies.



Speaking along similar lines, the increasing demand for automobiles among the middle-class consumers has led to a significant requirement of passenger carrying vehicles. For instance, in 2017 alone, 73.46 million units of PCVs were sold – a marked increase of 1.08 million units. Driven by the increased consumer spending and the subsequent rise in vehicle production, automotive brake caliper market size from PCVs is expected to increase by 3% over 2017-2024.



While PCVs take the cake in terms of popularity, it is prudent to mention that two-wheelers are also being increasingly preferred lately, especially in the emerging economies. Two wheelers offer a means of cost effective transportation and are the preferred choice not only in congested cities but also in remote locations. This would perpetually augment automotive brake caliper industry outlook in the ensuing years.



Stringent safety and environmental policies have encouraged technological advancements in the automotive brake caliper market of late. For instance, the French auto manufacturer Bugatti has brought forth a unique innovation in automotive brake caliper industry with the use of 3D printing to print titanium brake calipers. Incidentally, 3D printing of brake calipers helps in reducing the overall weight of the vehicle while maintaining torsional stiffness – a highly sought-after parameter in the automotive industry today. Traditional aluminum alloy brake calipers on Bugatti vehicles weigh 4.9 kg each, however, 3D printing of brake calipers makes each caliper weigh just 2.9 kg, which goes a long way in reducing overall vehicle weight and meeting environmental regulations.



Though 3D printing of brake calipers has not yet become a mainstream procedure owing to the time-consuming nature of the process, the concept has gained sufficient traction. Other methodologies for the reduction of caliper mass, improved styling and performance maintenance are also being researched currently to reduce particulates and carbon emission in the atmosphere.



The emergence of electric vehicles and hybrids is expected to add a new vertical to automotive brake caliper industry, as these vehicles will invariably use a whole new braking system that has little resemblance with the conventional braking system. With the introduction of the Tesla Model 3, electric passenger cars are poised to become the dominant trend for the future. It is rather overt that such cars are being designed to have only one paddle for moving or stopping the vehicle. While the brake system will not be made entirely obsolete, it is certain to undergo some highly innovative changes, that would certainly have an influence on automotive brake caliper market outlook.



Research & development programs are rampant across the automotive industry of late and are likely to majorly transform automotive brake caliper market trends. With the robust growth of automated technologies and the increasing requirement for better mobility, automakers are leaving no stone unturned to bring forth newer and enhanced brake systems. In consequence, this would have a commendable impact on automotive brake caliper market size, anticipated to cross $25 billion by 2024.



