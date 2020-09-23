Automotive Brake Pad Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Automotive Brake Pad Market: Introduction



According to the report, the global automotive brake pad market is projected to reach ~US$ 5.4 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. The global automotive brake pad market is likely to be driven by an increase in penetration of disc brakes among all vehicle segments. Rise in number of young consumers with preference for high-speed vehicles is driving the demand for prompt and responsive brakes. Emphasis by governments across the globe on pedestrian safety and rise in awareness about safety and maintenance of vehicle brake systems among consumers are propelling the global braking component market. Increase in demand for high-performance vehicles is further fueling the global automotive braking component market.



Expansion of Automotive Brake Pad Market



Rise in sales of SUVs in North America and Europe and the preference of consumers in these regions for driving on off-terrain have boosted the demand for robust braking systems. Increasing preference among consumers for quieter and smoother functioning brakes has boosted the adoption of ceramic and organic brake pads.



Disc brakes offer shorter stopping distance and are considered more responsive to emergency braking. Lack of external casing in these brakes allows easy dissipation of heat. Aftersales servicing is much simpler and faster for disc brakes and hence, these brakes are preferred in passenger vehicles. Shift from rear drum brakes to rear disc brakes in lower segment vehicles in Asia Pacific and Latin America is estimated to drive the demand for disc brakes. Numerous heavy duty trucks are also opting for disc brakes. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the automotive brake pad market. Brakes undergo significant wear & tear, which is likely to compromise occupant safety. Consequently, these need to be replaced and hence, the automotive braking system has high aftermarket potential. Rise in consumer awareness about periodic maintenance and entry of OE manufacturers in aftermarket channels are boosting the aftermarket segment of the automotive braking systems market.



Rise in vehicle production in developing countries, such as China, Brazil, Mexico, and India, is driving the brake pad market in these countries. High demand for commercial vehicles due to GDP growth and improvement in infrastructure are boosting the demand for brake pads.



Consistent rise in penetration of premium vehicles across different countries, including China, Germany, Japan, France, the U.K., and the U. S., is a prominent factor driving the global automotive brake pad market. Moreover, high emphasis on improvement of safety is prompting manufacturers to prefer disc brakes over drum brakes. Mandate for implementation of ABS among passenger vehicles in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., and India is significantly boosting the penetration of disc brakes. This, in turn, is propelling the market for automotive brake pads in these countries.



Based on OEM, the passenger vehicle segment held a major share of the global market. It is likely to dominate the market for automotive brake pad during the forecast period owing to higher penetration of disc brakes along with high production of passenger vehicles. In terms of aftermarket, the commercial vehicle segment is estimated to expand significantly as commercial vehicles are utilized continuously and brake pads wear out faster in these vehicles, as compared to those in passenger vehicles.



Regional Analysis of Automotive Brake Pad Market



In terms of region, the global automotive brake pad market has been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held a prominent share of the global market in 2019. The region accounted for nearly half the global market due to higher production of vehicles in China and Japan. The adoption and production of electric vehicles in China is higher, as compared to that in other countries, owing to government incentives and norms, which in turn is likely to further boost the automotive brake pad market in the region.



Automotive Brake Pad Market: Competition Landscape



Prominent players operating in the automotive brake pad market include ACDelco, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Federal-Mogul LLC, Akebono Brake Corporation, ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Brembo S.p.A., Delphi Technologies, Fras-le, Nisshinbo Brake Inc., Super Circle Auto Limited., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Masu Brake, Federal-Mogul LLC, EBC Brakes, MACAS AUTOMOTIVE, Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd., Brake Parts Inc. LLC., and Toughla Brakelinings.



Global Automotive Brake Pad Market: Segmentation



Automotive Brake Pad Market, by OEM

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Minicompact

Supermini

Compact

Mid-size

Executive

Luxury

MPV

SUV

Sports Car

Automotive Brake Pad Market, by Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Minicompact

Supermini

Compact

Mid-size

Executive

Luxury

MPV

SUV

Sports Car

Automotive Brake Pad Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



