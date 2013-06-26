New Transportation market report from Markets and Markets: "Automotive Brake System Market By Geography, Brake Type (Disc, Drum), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light & Heavy Commercial, Two Wheelers) & Technology (Electronically Assisted & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Automotive brakes have evolved from simple wooden block brakes which were used in steel rimmed wheels, to the modern day disc and drum brakes with electronic assistance. The key function of brakes in automobiles is to slow down or stop the vehicle in motion. A majority of the brakes used in automobiles are of friction types, in which the brakes use friction to slow down the vehicle. In this, brakes convert the kinetic energy of the moving wheels to heat energy via friction, which is then dissipated into the atmosphere. Apart from friction, another type of brake is the electromagnetic or electro-mechanical brakes. These use electromagnetic force to apply mechanical resistance. Electromagnetic brakes are popularly used in trains and trams. However, recent designs have increased the possibility of using electromagnetic brakes in aircraft, to reduce the wear and tear on the tires with regenerative braking (energy recovery mechanism). As discussed earlier, since a majority of the automobiles use friction brakes, the scope of this study is confined to disc and drum brakes, which are the two types of friction brakes. In drum brakes, the friction is caused by brake shoes, whereas in disc brakes, the friction material is called brake pads. In addition to the key function of slowing down the vehicle (deceleration), automotive brakes also deal with the absorption of kinetic energy. Modern brakes are associated with electronic assistance and hence, are known as electronic brake systems (EBS) as a whole. An EBS is composed of any of the functions such as Anti-lock brake system (ABS), electronic stability program (ESP), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), traction control system (TCS), etc. With all these electronic assistance functions, modern automotive brakes are not limited to deceleration only, but they also play an important role in the driver's assistance and safety. Increasing national and international regulations towards vehicle safety, regulations for vehicle stopping distance, and changing customer orientation in the direction of personal safety, would
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fuel Injection Systems Market By Technology (Port Fuel, GDI, Direct Diesel), Engine Type (Gasoline, Diesel), Geography, Vehicle Type & Component: Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Turbocharger Market by Vehicle Types (Passenger & Commercial), Fuel Types (Diesel & Gasoline) & Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017
- Global Low (Zero) Emission Vehicle Market By Degree Of Hybridization & Type Of Traction Battery Used, Forecast, Market Trends & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Global Commercial Aviation In-Flight Entertainment & Communications Market, (2012 - 2017)
- Global Traction Transformer Market, By Type, Rolling Stock, Voltage Network & Geography (2013-2018)
- Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields Market, Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market (2012 - 2017)
- Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market (2012 - 2017)
- The Southern European Wear & Tear Parts Market, 2011-15
- Smart Transportation Market - By Solutions (Ticketing Management, Parking Management, Passenger Information, Traffic Management), Services (Traditional, Advanced, Software) Worldwide Analysis And Forecasts (2012 - 2018)