Automotive Brake System is one of the most important parts of a vehicle as it is directly responsible for occupant and vehicle safety. Automotive brake systems help in stopping a vehicle and minimizing the impact of injuries to the passengers in the event of an accident.



The global Automotive Brake System market was valued at 19500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 29900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Brake System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Brake System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.



For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automotive Brake System manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.



The following manufacturers are covered:



Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Brembo SpA

Continental AG

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation

Haldex AB

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Wabco Holdings Inc.

ZF TRW



Market Segmentation



This area of the report includes a brief explanation of the various segments of the market and is directed based on various perspectives. The segmental study of the market helps users to make highly difficult business decisions and also helps uncover the various patterns that can potentially change the market direction in the coming years. The geographical division was done among North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. This geographical division is expected to uncover the relationship between the development potential saw by these regional markets and their effect on the development direction over the assessment period.



Segment by Type

Disc

Drum



Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles



