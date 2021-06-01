Automotive Bushing Market Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Key Players 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2021 -- The report "Automotive Bushing Market by Application (Engine, Suspension, Chassis, Interior, Exhaust, Transmission), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Ev Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025? The global automotive bushing market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 132.20 billion in 2018 to USD 175.31 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.11% from 2018 to 2025. The market is anticipated to grow owing to various reasons such as the growing vehicle production, shifting focus toward lightweight vehicles, and rising demand for ride quality and safety in vehicles.



The interior bushing segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the automotive bushing market, in terms of value



The interior bushing segment is expected to show high growth in the future. Due to the rising demand for ride quality and safety, this segment is expected to drive the growth of automotive bushings in the coming years. Bushings used for the suspension system application have the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2018.



North America is estimated to be the largest market for automotive bushings



The increasing production of light commercial vehicles in the US and the growing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles are expected to drive the automotive bushing market in the region. The government regulations for lightweight vehicles have led to advancements in technology for manufacturing lightweight and durable products in the region.



Key Markets Players



The study covers the major players in the automotive bushing market including established players such as Continental AG (Germany), ZF Group (Germany), Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Japan), DuPont (US), and Mahle GmbH (Germany). These companies collectively account for a major share of the automotive bushing market. The report also comprises a few other players such as Tenneco Inc (US), Federal-Mogul (US), Oiles Corporation (Japan), Cooper Standard Holdings Inc (US), Vibracoustic GmbH (Germany), BOGE Rubber & Plastics (Germany), Hyundai Polytech India (India), Nolathane (Australia and New Zealand), Paulstra SNC (France), and Benara Udyog Limited (India).



Target Audience



- Manufacturers of automotive bushings

- Automotive OEMs

- Electric vehicle manufacturers

- Industry associations and experts

- Traders, distributors, and suppliers of automotive bushings



