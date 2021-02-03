The growth of the market is attributed to growing awareness among consumers due to increasing number of road accidents worldwide
The automotivecamera market is set to attain a valuation of USD 15.74 Billionby 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.5%. The automotive camera application includes lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control system, autonomous emergency braking system, and blind-spot detection.
The safety and security considerations among individuals have accrued hugely, thereby positively impacting the automotive camera market worldwide.
Moreover, the rising trend of putting in ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and legislation on installing cameras in vehicles is expected to drive the global automotive camera market.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Automotive Camera Market:
Denso, Autoliv, Robert Bosch, Omnivision Technologies Inc., Valeo, Aptiv, Continental, Hyundai Mobis, Hitachi and Kyocera Corporation
Market Drivers
The major driving force for the development of the automotivecamera market is theincrease in cars' sales and the advancement of sensors used in cameras.Additionally, social factors like a rising awareness of road safety and implementation of strict road safety laws implemented by governments areexpected to fuel the market growth.
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Passenger Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Park Assist System
Lane Departure Warning System
Adaptive Cruise Control System
Autonomous Emergency Braking System
Blind Spot Detection
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Infrared Cameras
Thermal Cameras
Digital Cameras
Regional Analysis
In 2019, North America automotivecamera market accounted for 41.8% market share. This is due to the increasing demand for luxury vehicles within Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, and increasing installation of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in industrial vehicles and traveler cars in the region.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rising production of electric vehicles, vehicle cross and electrification, and rising sales of traveler vehicles within the region. The increasing population and government regulations promoting industrial growth have created opportunities and demand for automotive cameras.
