Automotive camera module market include image sensors are installed along with various camera components inside the automotive on front or rear side of the vehicle for safety purposes. These cameras are mainly used to lower the chances of road accidents, record inclination, and improve driver's safety. Automotive cameras improve the overall experience of automotive while enhancing high-performance security and surveillance systems.



Market Drivers



Improvement in automotive globally are increasing acceptance of advanced camera modules depend upon several technologies such as 3D depth sensing, infrared thermal technology, and ultra HD display. In addition, the manufacturers are increasingly focusing on incorporation of advanced technologies and solutions such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Increasing inclination of such technologies among consumers is boosting its demand, which is projected to propel the growth of the global automotive camera module market.



The leading manufacturers profiled in the report are:



Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch GMBH

Jabil Optics

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Omnivision Technologies Inc.

AEI Inc.

Mobileye



Based on view type, the global automotive camera module market is segmented into:



Single-view System

Multi-camera System



Based on application, the global automotive camera module market is segmented into:



Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Park Assists (PA)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Others



Regional Outlook



Regionally, the market for automotive camera module is dominated by Asia Pacific owing to rising acceptance of electric vehicles, coupled with production of high-end cars, in the region. Additionally, factors such as the growing demand for passenger vehicles, vehicle safety, complying with stringent regulations over passenger safety, and improved technologies are driving growth of the global automotive camera module market. The regional market for automotive camera module is flourishing as the automotive industry is soaring in the region. Owing to all these factors, the region is estimated to exhibit growth at a robust CAGR during the forecast period.



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

U.A.E.

Saudi Arabia

Rest of MEA



The latest report provides the readers with a panoramic view of the Automotive Camera Module market on both global and regional levels. Besides offering the key statistical data and industry-verified facts, the report thoroughly investigates the present size, share, and volume of the Automotive Camera Module industry and forecasts future estimations for the market. It further analyzes the various growth prospects and threats that the market players might face in the near future.



