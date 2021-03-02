New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The global Automotive Catalyst Market is forecast to reach USD 16.83 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is projected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period. One of the primary factors propelling the expansion of the market is the continuous expansion of the automotive industry and increasing buying power of individuals in regions like the Asia Pacific. The rise in production of automotive is making it essential to manage the pollutants released from it, which in turn is positively impacting the demand for the catalyst.



To maintain the market dominance, various strategies are opted by industry players. One of this mentionable strategy are new product launches. In February 2017, Toyota announced the commercial availability of its new exhaust purifying catalyst- FLAD®2 substrate. The specialty of this new launch is reduced use of non-renewable resources, i.e., it requires 20% less metals as compared to other catalysts used in the automotive industry. The implementation of these initiatives by the industry players are also impacting the market positively. Stringent government environmental regulations and emission standards also act as a significant growth factor for the market. As an instance, under regulations like EU Regulation No 443/2009, the CO2 emission limits for vehicles have been set to no more than 130 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer driven. These regulations, in turn, increases the demand for the catalyst.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Automotive Catalyst market and profiled in the report are:



Johnson Matthey, Umicore, BASF, Clariant, Cataler, Interkat, Cummins, CDTI Advanced Materials and Heraeus, Tenneco.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Two-way catalytic converter

Three-way catalytic converters

Diesel oxidation catalyst



Raw Materials type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Rhodium

Platinum

Palladium



Engine Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Diesel

Gasoline

Others



Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Heavy-Duty Vehicle

Light-Duty Vehicle



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Automotive Catalyst market and its competitive landscape.



