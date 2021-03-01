New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- The global Automotive Ceramics Market is expected to reach USD 2.29 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is owing to the increasing use of ceramics as a substitute to metals and plastics by vehicle producers and automotive component manufacturers, for its mechanical strength and thermal and electrical properties.



The growth of the automotive market is expected to stimulate market demand in the forecast period. In 2018, motor vehicles and their parts generated a revenue USD 518.10 billion of the USD 18.566 trillion or 28.0% in total GDP of the U.S. According to the Organization Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), the U.S. is the second-largest producer of automobiles, after China, in the number of automotive produced annually. In 2017, the U.S. had a total yearly production of 11.2 million passenger and commercial vehicles, whereas China's annual production was 29.0 million.



The product demand is growing at a steady rate owing to stringent government regulations about emission control coupled with fuel economy standards. Increasing instances of respiratory and lung diseases in both adult and aged population, due to air pollution caused by vehicular emissions, which are expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Automotive Ceramics market and profiled in the report are:



CoorsTek Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Ibiden Co. Ltd., Ceradyne, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., CeramTec GmbH, Oerlikon Surface Solutions AG, and Elan Technology, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Functional Ceramics

Structural Ceramics



Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Alumina Oxide

Titanate Oxide

Zirconia Oxide

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Automotive Electronics

Automotive Engine Parts

Automotive Exhaust Systems

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Automotive Ceramics Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Automotive Ceramics Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Automotive Ceramics market and its competitive landscape.



