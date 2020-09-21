Automotive Chassis Systems Market Investment Opportunity and Projected Huge Growth by 2027

The global Automotive Chassis systems market is projected to surpass US$ 95 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of above 3 % during the forecast period.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2020 -- Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, "Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market (Component: Suspension ball joints, Cross-axis joints, Tie-rods, Stabilizer links, Control arms, Knuckles and hubs; Chassis system: Front axle, Rear axle, Corner axle, and Active Kinetic control; Vehicle type: Passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, Off Road Vehicle, Construction equipment vehicle, Farm Vehicles- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027." According to the report, the global Automotive Chassis systems market is projected to surpass US$ 95 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of above 3 % during the forecast period.
Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market:
According to the report, the global Automotive Chassis systems market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3%, with rise in global production of vehicle
Revival of economy with rapid industrialization in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Rest of the World is anticipated to drive the automotive chassis system market during the forecast period
Expansion of Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market
There has been an increase in construction activities in the developing countries of Asia Pacific and RoW. These construction activities depend highly on construction equipment vehicles. HCVs, and LCVs are also required for the transportation of raw materials from one point to another. Thus, these manufacturers of construction equipment vehicles need to constantly design the chassis system to suit the needs of construction activities in that particular area. This would fuel the demand for automotive chassis systems, thereby driving the market in the near future
Manufacturers of automotive chassis systems are investing significantly in research and development for innovation of the latest composite components. This would help in the manufacture of automotive chassis systems that are lighter and stronger. Latest innovative features such as automotive chassis sensors for the detection of any kind of malfunctioning of any of the components used in the automotive chassis system market are driving the market
By vehicle type, the automotive chassis system market has been segmented into passenger cars, LCVs, HCVs, off-road vehicles, construction equipment vehicles, defense vehicles, and farm tractors. The passenger cars segment held the largest share of the automotive chassis system market in terms of revenue in 2018. Off-road vehicles such as dirt bikes and ATVs are popular among adventure lovers in North America and Europe. Furthermore, several sports activities are organized globally. This boosts the demand for off-road vehicles. LCV was the third largest segment of the automotive chassis system market, as these are the most preferred type of vehicles used for commercial purposes
Regional Analysis of Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market:
In terms of region, the global Automotive Chassis systems market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. During 2018, Asia Pacific held the leading share of the global market followed by Europe and North America. Rising domestic demand of vehicles in China & India has boosted the automotive chassis system market in Asia Pacific region
Prominent players operating in the global Automotive Chassis systems market include American Axle & Manufacturing, Benteler International AG, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
The global Automotive Chassis systems market has been segmented as follows:
Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market, by Component
Suspension Ball Joints
Cross-axis Joints
Tie-rods
Stabilizer Links
Control arms
Knuckles & Hubs
Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market, by Chassis System
Front Axle
Rear Axle
Corner Axle
Active Kinematics Control
Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market, by Vehicle Type
Passenger cars
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Off Road Vehicle
Contraction Equipment Vehicle
Farm Vehicle
Global Automotive Chassis Systems Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
EU5
CIS
Scandinavia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Oceania
Rest of World
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Rest of MEA
Brazil
Argentina
Others
