Automotive Chip Supply Chain Issues Across Asia Pacific

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2021 -- The pandemic has caused many supply chain issues, across Asia Pacific and beyond. However, it's auto chip shortages that are emerging as one of the most significant crises that is taking the longest to resolve. Not only that but many manufacturers have now highlighted that the swift shift that we are seeing to electric vehicles may be making the problem worse. Carmakers are set to face further challenges as manufacturers of the chips have said that production is unlikely to normalise before the middle of next year. That's more delays and pain for automakers, many of which have been dealing with issues since late 2020 and stand to lose $100 million in missed sales this year. For the chipmakers themselves it's a different story, with surging profits and huge demand. However, as most chips are made using older production technology it's taking a long time for the resources to be put in place to meet the post-pandemic spike in vehicle demand, and all the time the pressure is rising.



DSJ Global is a leading specialist in supply chain recruitment in Asia Pacific. Founded in 2008, the firm is focused on supporting organisations across industries in finding talented people to drive expansion and growth. The firm works with a wide range of different businesses, from agile disrupters to those that are well established in Asia Pacific and globally. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, built up over more than a decade, the firm is well placed to help solve the key challenge of talent. DSJ Global has focused on streamlining the way that hiring is handled, providing opportunities for individuals to take career-defining next steps and creating vital links between individuals and the organisations where they can thrive. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide a bespoke spectrum of options that are specifically designed to suit individual recruitment needs.



The team at DSJ Global has an extensive history in supply chain recruitment in Asia Pacific and expertise in hiring for a number of key connected areas, including procurement, technical operations and logistics. The firm has built up extensive experience of supply chain recruitment in Asia Pacific over the years and also has strong international links. DSJ Global is part of a 750+ global workforce as well as being the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International group. Key to DSJ Global's success has been the focus on internal talent, as the firm invests heavily in its own people. Consultants receive a high level of ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Opportunities available via DSJ Global reflect the firm's expertise in supply chain recruitment in Asia Pacific, as well as other fields. These include Logistics Manager, Senior Strategic Procurement Manager, Supply Chain and Operations Manager and Supplier Development Lead.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.