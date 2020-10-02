A recent study on the Automotive Coatings market closely examines the performance of the major market vendors operating in the Automotive Coatings market for the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- Reports and Data has added a new investigative and thorough research report on the Automotive Coatings market titled "Global Automotive Coatings Market Insights 2020" with comprehensive details about product types, applications, and key market players. The report also analyses emerging trends and offers a detailed overview of the market dynamics. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key influencing factor of the Automotive Coatings market. The market has been drastically affected by the pandemic with regards to supply chain disruptions and changes in trends. The report also offers a futuristic outlook of a post-COVID-19 scenario with regard to revenue generation.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key challenges, growth prospects, potential drivers, competitive outlook, restraints, opportunities and market dynamics, and value chain analysis of the Automotive Coatings industry. The report also covers market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, regulatory frameworks, and investment plans. The report also offers key recommendations for established players and new entrants to formulate strategic business decisions.
Market Size – USD 20.42 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.
The report covers historical analysis with extensive coverage of the market sales volume to offers an accurate forecast of the market size and market share. The forecast also covers estimations for key regions, along with product types and applications offered in the industry. Additionally, the report also covers macro- and micro-economic factors affecting the growth of the market.
The leading players of the industry have been analyzed extensively with regards to their product portfolio, company overview, business expansion strategies, production and manufacturing capacity, R&D advancements, and others. The key companies profiled in the report are Axalta Coatings Systems, BASF SE, AkzoNobel NV, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Eastman Chemical Company, Cabot Corporation, Lord Corporation, Valspar Corp, and Berger Paints, among others. The report also covers strategic business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, government deals, product launches, and brand promotions. It also studies the new emerging players of the market and offers strategic recommendations to overcome entry-level barriers. Moreover, the report offers a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to help readers gain a better understanding of the competitive scenario.
Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Primer
Electrocoat
Basecoat
Clearcoat
Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Waterborne Coatings
Solventborne Coatings
Powder Coatings
UV-cured Coatings
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Metal Parts
Plastic Parts
Furthermore, to better understand the Automotive Coatings market, a thorough and extensive analysis of the key geographical regions is covered in the report. The regions are studied by examining production and consumption ratio, import/export, supply and demand ratio, market share and market size, revenue contribution, growth prospects, and analysis of the key players operating in the regions.
The key regions studied in the report include:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report considers the following years for estimation of the market:
Historical Years: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2020-2027
Key Offerings of the Report:
Market share valuations and market size based on the global and regional level
Extensive analysis of the competitive scenario along with key developmental patterns
Supply chain analysis and the latest technological advancements
Market forecast for 8 years covering all segments and sub-segments in key regions and countries
In-depth analysis of market trends and market dynamics
Insights on rivers, restraints, growth prospects, and market opportunities
Strategic business initiatives and strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established players
Comprehensive overview of the market
