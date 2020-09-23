Automotive Coil Spring Market- Analysis and Opportunities During Covid-19 Pandemic

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Automotive Coil Spring Market: Introduction



According to the report, the global automotive coil spring market is projected to surpass US$ 10.4 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. The automotive coil spring market is driven by a rise in the demand for more reliable and comfortable suspension system. Added advantage of better handling across on road and off-road conditions and comfortable ride has been a key factor boosting the adoption of coil springs in a large number of utility vehicles.



Expansion of Automotive Coil Spring Market



Emerging trend of integrating an independent rear suspension with coil springs among pick-up trucks is further fueling the adoption of shock absorbers having coil-over- shock absorbers and coil springs. The total vehicle miles traveled (VMT) is increasing at a steady pace, globally. Per capita VMT is rising as well. A vehicle is prone to wear & tear, especially shock absorbers, which drives the replacement of shock absorbers at regular intervals, owing to the rise in vehicle miles travelled and more kilometers covered by the vehicle. This, in turn, is anticipated to increase the replacement of shock absorbers around the globe.



Request A Sample Copy Of The Report

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=53622



Moreover, increased competition among automakers to launch models with competitive features has spurred the adoption of coil springs. A rise in the demand for crossovers and utility vehicles in the market, along with rising penetration of the coil spring among such models is driving the market for automotive coil springs. In 2014, Nissan launched Navara, the first pick-up truck with rear coil spring suspension, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Toyota Motor Corporation have been working actively to design new models with coil spring suspension and shock absorbers (absorber is mounted with coil spring).



Based on OEM, the passenger vehicle segment is likely to account for a major share of the global automotive coil spring market. Higher preference for integration of the coil spring among passenger vehicles has led the segment to hold higher share of the market, while leaf springs and parabolic springs are used in light and heavy duty commercial vehicles. This, in turn, is hindering the commercial vehicle segment, thus leading to lower share and lower expansion of the commercial vehicle segment.



Regional Analysis of Automotive Coil Spring Market



In terms of region, the global automotive coil spring market has been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to be a prominent market for automotive coil spring during the forecast period. High production of vehicles in the region, along with availability of higher number of production sites are propelling the market for coil spring in the region. Most key players have their presence the region and have major production sites. China, Japan, and India have major automotive manufacturing sectors and produce vehicles for other countries due to availability of low cost land and labor, which in turn is driving the market for automotive coil spring in the region.



Prominent players operating in the automotive coil spring market include Ace Wire Spring & Form Co., Inc., Betts SPRING MANUFACTURING, Clifford Springs Ltd, Draco Spring Mfg. Co., Hendrickson, Jamna Auto Industries, Kilen Springs, EMCO, Lesjöfors Automotive, Sogefi SpA, Aniceto Gomez SA, Olgun Celik, Rassini, Soni Auto & Allied Industries Ltd., and Suspension Spring Specialist, Inc.



Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=53622



Global Automotive Coil Spring Market: Segmentation



Automotive Coil Spring Market, by OEM

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Minicompact

Supermini

Compact

Mid-size

Executive

Luxury

MPV (Multi-purpose Vehicle)

SUV

Sports Car

Automotive Coil Spring Market, by Aftermarket

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Minicompact

Supermini

Compact

Mid-size

Executive

Luxury

MPV (Multi-purpose Vehicle)

SUV

Sports Car

Automotive Coil Spring Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



You May Also Like PRNewswire on

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sake-brewery-industry-to-play-a-positive-role-in-cubitainers-market-growth-from-2020-to-2028-transparency-market-research-301104740.html



You May Also Like PRNewswire on

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penetration-of-advanced-technologies-to-bring-a-paradigm-shift-in-growth-of-warranty-management-system-market-north-america-to-add-numerous-feathers-of-growth-opines-tmr-301110185.html



About Us



Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact



Transparency Market Research



90 Sate Street, Suite 700



Albany, NY 12207



Tel: +1-518-618-1030



USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453



Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/